Anushka Sharma Reflects On Work-life Balance As She Gears Up For 'Chakda Xpress' Release

Ahead of the release of the highly-awaited sports drama film, Chakda Xpress, the film's lead actor Anushka Sharma candidly spoke about embracing motherhood and how she maintains the work-life balance after welcoming her daughter Vamika. Anushka will be resuming her film commitments after a brief hiatus following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and her pregnancy. During her chat with Harper's Bazaar India, Sharma spoke about how striking a work-life balance was harder for women while mentioning how difficult it was for people to understand the same.

Anushka Sharma on creating a work-life balance

The Chakda Xpress actor opened up about how it was difficult for people to understand the life and emotions of a working mother because the world is male-dominated. She even confessed that she was unaware of the same until she became a mother while shedding light on how she now has so much respect and love for women. Adding to it, Anushka Sharma even stated how she wished women received more support in their workplaces while urging everyone to collectively pay more attention to how nurturing a child was important for the world at large.

She said, "Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother. Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful. I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough. I wish we collectively paid more attention to how nurturing a child is important for the world at large. And that is, probably, the complete opposite of our ‘go, go, go’ culture.”

Furthermore, Anushka Sharma also went down memory lane and revealed how her film, Chakda Xpress got postponed due to the pandemic and later she became pregnant. She also noted that when she finally resumed working for projects after having her baby, she realised she wasn't as strong as before. "And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym. But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward," she added.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma