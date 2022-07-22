Anushka Sharma Relishes Croissants In Latest Pics From Paris Vacation; 'When In Paris....'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently jetted off to Paris for a vacation with her husband Virat Kohli and their little daughter Vamika. Ever since the actor headed for the trip she has been actively treating fans with beautiful glimpses and snippets from the City of Love. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently, the PK actor treated fans with pictures where the actor is seen relishing some delectable croissants from her hotel room.

Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of enjoying croissants in Paris

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma headed to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a picture where she can be seen relishing a croissant while sitting at the window of her vintage hotel room. In the picture, the actor was seen donning a white bathrobe while holding a coffee cup in one hand and a croissant in the other. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote in the caption, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants. (sic)"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post came online, fans jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, "This is so cute" another wrote, "The Goofy Anushka I missed" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Parineeti Chopra too dropped a quirky comment on the post.

Take a look at her comment:

Anuska Sharma on the work front

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018's Zero. She will make her comeback to the silver screens with Chakda Xpress, an upcoming sports drama based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie is helmed by Prosit Roy and will be distributed by the OTT giant Netflix. Moreover, she will also be seen serving as the producer of late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut film Qala.

(Image: @anushkasharma/Instagram)