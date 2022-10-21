Anushka Sharma Relishes 'Jhalmuri And Amrood' While Shooting In Kolkata; See Pics

Anushka Sharma is currently in travelling mode as she is filming for one of her upcoming projects. The actor was last in the UK filming her forthcoming film and kept her fans updated about her schedule. The actor not only shared some behind-the-scenes pictures but also revealed her love for food. Now, while she is in Kolkata, the 34-year-old recently shared glimpses of her breakfast.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma gave her millions of fans a sneak peek into her breakfast in Kolkata. The actor opted to relish some street food to start her day. She shared a video of a street vendor making Jhalmuri, which she had for breakfast. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Jhalmuri. Chakdaxpress Kolkata schedule." The actor also added some guava to her diet and wrote, "Jhlmuri and amrood for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?"

Anushka Sharma expresses her love for food

In the past few months, Anushka Sharma has been seen relishing some French delicacies such as croissants. She also held a biscuit review contest and revealed the winner in between work. However, what caught her fans' attention was when the actor finally found Delhi-like Chole Bhature in Mumbai for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

The actor took to her Instagram stories to share the piece of good news that turned out to be a big day for her and her husband. She wrote, "Today is a BIG day in our home. Finally after what seemed like a never-ending search (honestly I had given up) for ekdum (literally) Delhi jaise (Delhi-like) Chole Bhature in Mumbai, I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended and I have given my ecstatic joy."

She further mentioned that her husband loves Chole Bhature and craves for the ones found in Delhi when he is in Mumbai. She wrote, "Those who know him know his love for chole bhature. The one cheat meal has no guilt over. He watches Delhi chole bhature videos in his free time."

The actor further added a snap of the shop in Mumbai and revealed that she is relived after finding it.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma