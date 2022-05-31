Anushka Sharma Relishes Pancake As 'Chakda Xpress' Goes On Floors; Check Post

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, is all set to make her comeback with the forthcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami for the upcoming sports drama. As the actor has been training rigorously to play the role of Jhulan Goswami in the latter's biopic, she gave a sneak peek at her pancake time on social media.

Anushka Sharma enjoys pancake time

Anushka Sharma recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which she gave a sneak peek at how she was relishing pancakes. She captioned the photo as 'pancakes for the win.' On the other hand, it was recently reported that the actor commenced the shoot of her highly-anticipated sports biopic, Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Despite being one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Sharma has been rigorously prepping for the Netflix film and building a physique like that of the Indian cricketer. She has also been keeping her fans updated about her training for the film while sharing interesting glimpses of herself on social media. While taking to Instagram a while ago, she posted a tanned look of herself post her practice session.

Last month, the actor shared an Instagram reel in which she could be seen practising bowling on a cricket ground. She wore a pink t-shirt and black track pants during her practice. Sharing the reel, the actor wrote, "That's how the last few days have been!" Cricketer Jhulan Goswami also reacted to the reel and sent her love to Anushka. She dropped a series of heart and hug emojis on the video. Netflix India also wrote, "You sure bowled us over!" in the comment section.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actor opened up about how she was involved in the film since its inception. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic and later when Sharma got pregnant with Vamika. Revealing why she was 'nervous' to do Chakda Xpress, Anushka Sharma said, ''because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before. And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym. But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma