Anushka Sharma Reminsces Days Of 'No Social Distancing' With A Throwback Pic

Anushka Sharma has been using her quarantine by spending quality time with beau Virat Kohli. From trying new Instagram challenges to taking goofy selfies, Anushka Sharma has been doing several things to keep herself busy. Recently, the actor shared a picture with her friend and it totally reminds her fans of the time when social distancing wasn’t a thing.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture with her friend where the duo is seen striking a pose with a wide smile and hugging each other. Anushka Sharma is seen sporting fringes and red lip colour. The two look happy to pose for a perfect picture. Anushka has shared this pic with a heart. Anushka Sharma also tagged her friend Naimeesha in the picture. In the picture, Anushka is seen carrying an all-black look and she is seen twinning with her friend as she dons a black short dress.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared the news of the demise of their pet dog, Bruno. The celebrity couple took to their social media handles and shared pictures with Bruno. Virat Kohli in his post wrote that Bruno had graced their lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime with everyone around him. The post that Anushka Sharma shared was an adorable picture where Bruno can be seen relaxing with the couple. In her post, she wrote, “Bruno. RIP.”

Anushka Sharma has set her foot in the digital world with the brand new Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok. The show's trailer is making headlines and fans are keen to know more about the show. Paatal Lok cast includes actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

