Anushka Sharma Reveals The Secret To 'mature And Stable' Relationship, See Post

Anushka Sharma is known to be quite active on social media and often shares pictures with her husband Virat Kohli. The two are often seen together in stunning vacation pictures. Sharma recently revealed the secret to her 'matured and stable' relationship with Virat Kohli. Read on to know more details about this story:

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Anushka Sharma opens up about relationship with Virat Kohli

Apart from being a versatile and critically acclaimed actor, Anushka Sharma has also become an internet sensation today. She is known to be very active on her social media accounts, posting goofy pictures, videos, and even playing games online. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to start an “Ask me Anything” round with her fans and followers. The actor put up a question that read, “I’ve had lot of carbs & buzzing with energy. Ask me an interesting Q ðŸ˜‹ ðŸ˜?”.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

On the platform, an anonymous fan asked Anushka about the secret to a mature and stable relationship. The question read, “What according to you is the secret of such a matured and stable relationship?”. To this, the actor gave a great answer. Anushka Sharma’s reply to this question read, 'By not acting from a place of ego with each other ðŸ¥°'.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Another anonymous fan asked a similar question to the actor. This question was also on the lines of the question asked before, but it was more personal for her this time. This question read, “What is the main aspect to make a relationship long-lasting? We love you guys (You and Virat) ðŸ¤žðŸ»â¤ï¸”. To this question, Anushka Sharma gave an adorable answer. Her answer to the question read, “Faith, knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment, a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individuals the space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential ðŸ™ðŸ» âœ¨”.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.