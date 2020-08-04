Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She's Grateful Today; Foodies Will Find Her Reply Relatable

Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday afternoon, indulged in a 'Question and Answer' session with fans on Instagram. While fans rushed to ask her several questions, a user went on to ask Anushka about what is it that she is most 'grateful' for today. The question penned by the user read, "For what are you most grateful today?" As soon as Anushka caught a glimpse of the question, she replied, "That I ate a veg puff and cream bun from city bakery."

In the morning, the NH10 actor had posted a picture of the veg puff she relished for breakfast. On sharing the pic, the actor penned an amusing caption too. Anushka Sharma wrote, "Puff me up. Power puff girl. Puff-fy the vampire slayer, ok sorry bye."

Anushka is grateful that she ate veg puff

Amid the same 'Question and answer' session, a fan also asked Sharma about how does she stay so genuine and true to herself. To which, Anushka asked, "Isn't it actually the easiest to be yourself?" She continued, "I don't judge my life by someone's life. I try to accept myself just as I am. Flawed but unique- As we all are." The actor also penned a quote by Theodore Roosevelt which read, "Comparison is the thief of joy."

Meanwhile, a fan called Anushka Sharma a 'regular person' and asked her, "How are you so relatable? Unlike other celebrities, you seem like a regular person." The PK actor replied that she thinks people are what they are because of the environment they grow up in. Anushka expressed that she is 'glad' that she came from humble beginnings and added that it is something that grounds her till now.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Jab Harry Met Sejal clocks 3 years

Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal released on August 4, 2017. As the film clocks 3 years today, fans shared stills from the film on Twitter to celebrate Anushka Sharma's movie. Even though Jab Harry Met Sejal did not churn great numbers at the box office, the movie was lauded for the actors' on-screen performance. The song from the film titled Hawayein, sung by Arijit Singh, has surpassed a staggering 259 million views on YouTube.

Netizens celebrate 3 years of Jab Harry Met Sejal

Celebrating 3 Years Of Jab Harry Met Sejal â¤



Hawayein the wonderful song, one of the best songs of the last decade played by Arijit Singh fantastic along with enthralling expressions delivered by SRK throughout the song ðŸ’•#3YearsOfJHMS ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/isyxaQ1jy0 — Ankit Mukherjee (@mukherjeeankit1) August 4, 2020

My favourite scenes from Jab Harry Met Sejal (1/n)

Just notice how Harry shifts and moves away from Sejal when she talks about going back to India. His expressions change and his smile fades away.

It's just these little things that make this film very special.#3YearsOfJHMS pic.twitter.com/COyMjz5Tde — Muskan (@tweet_muskan) August 2, 2020

