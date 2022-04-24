Anushka Sharma, Samantha & More Celebs Wish 'love & Light' To Varun Dhawan On His Birthday

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan rang into his 35th birthday today. The actor is spending his special day working on the sets of his upcoming film Bawaal and is receiving heartfelt wishes from his fans and colleagues since midnight. The actor's co-stars from his forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo also sent him warm birthday wishes via a special video message. Now, several celebrities from the film industry, including Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more, have taken to their Instagram to pen heartfelt notes for the actor. Here is how these celebs wished the actor on his special day.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma never fails to send her love to her colleagues on their special days. As her Sui Dhaaga co-star turned 35 today, she shared his picture to wish him a happy birthday. "Wishing you love and light always," the Chakda Xpress star added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also sent her heartfelt wishes to Varun Dhawan on his birthday. Sharing Varun Dhawan's post on her IG stories, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday Rockstar. Wishing you the bestest year. God bless." Varun Dhawan and Samantha are set to share the screen space soon with the drama Citadel. The show is made by Raj & DK and Russo Brothers.

Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff send their warm wishes to Varun Dhawan

On his special day, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star also received wishes from Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff. Taking to Instagram, the Uri star shared a photo of Varun Dhawan and penned, "Happy Birthday Bro! JUG JUG JIYO". On the other hand, Tiger Shroff shared a selfie with Dhawan and wrote, "Happy birthday bro have an amazing year." He further sent "lots of love" to the Bhediya star.

More Bollywood divas wish Varun Dhawan on his special day

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Varun Dhawan from her wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy Birthday @varundvn! You're an absolute star and I wish you nothing but success and the highest of hugs!" Sara Ali Khan shared several pictures with the actor and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my Dearest Varun The (one) Wishing you all the happiness that you deserve. Always stay the way you are making everyone feel better just by being around you." "Jug jug jeeyo, bawaal machao," she added.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@varundvn/@samantharuthprabhuoffl