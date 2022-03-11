Actor Anushka Sharma has begun prepping for her upcoming sports biographical film, Chakda Xpress, in full swing. On Friday, March 11, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the intense training that she's undergoing to fall in the footsteps of veteran cricketer and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Going by her latest post, it appears that Anushka Sharma isn't only learning the cricketer's bowling stance, but also sharpening her batting skills.

'Get-Sweat-Go'

The clip shared by the Bollywood star begins with Anushka warming up and stretching for her cricket training. Soon after, the video sees her swinging a bat to hit a shot and even hitting stumps as she learns how to bowl as Goswami. While sharing the clip, the actor shared that she's begun to count days as her training gets intense day after another. She wrote, "Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days." Take a look at the video shared by Anushka Sharma below:

This comes just a day after the Pari actor lauded Goswami as she equalled former Australia's Lyn Fullston's tally of 39 scalps to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup. As soon as the record was levelled, the PK star quickly took to social media to congratulate the fast bowler. She wrote, "Congratulations Jhulan Goswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC Women's World Cup history".

Speaking of her training for Chakda Xpress, this isn't the first time when Anushka raised the anticipation of fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses. In a previous post, the star asserted how she's learning and incurring all hardships 'grip by grip' to get into the skin of her character. Check out the photos here:

It was at the beginning of the year when Anushka Sharma teased fans with a small promo of her forthcoming film. While making the announcement, Sharma also penned a lengthy note expressing that the sports biographical movie is very close to her heart. While doing so, the actor added that Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener about the world of women's cricket. In addition to this, she also praised former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami for her contribution to the Indian women's cricket squad.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma