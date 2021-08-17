Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor Hail Indian Cricket Team For Their Win Against England

Actor Anushka Sharma was on top of the moon after team India beat England on Monday, 16 August 2021, in an ongoing cricket series. The Indian cricket team is currently in the UK, facing England for a five-match test series. The actor took to her Instagram stories and cheered for the team in Blue while praising them for their play. Apart from Anushka, Shahid Kapoor also hailed the entire team while congratulating them for the marvellous win in the match.

Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor hail Team India's win

In one of her stories, Anushka shared a picture of her husband Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli while celebrating the win. "What a win! What a team!" Anushka captioned the picture. Prior to the post, the actor shared a picture of her television screen showing Virat and his team on the field following the victory. She captioned it, "Yessss!!!" along with a raised hand, the Indian flag, and a blue heart emoji. Earlier in the night, Anushka informed fans that she was watching the game indoors. The actor shared a picture of the match in play and wrote, "Too interesting" along with an emoji featuring the cricket ball and bat, and an Indian flag.

Shahid, on the other hand, shared a picture of the team from their match after they emerged as winners on Twitter and wrote, “What a win at lords for the #IndianCricketTeam stunning performance. Great character is shown by the entire squad. Thrilling match. Test cricket at its best.”

What a win at lords for the #IndianCricketTeam stunning performance. Great character shown by the entire squad. Thrilling match. Test cricket at it’s best. pic.twitter.com/oLh3PrjEJe — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) August 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Team India scripted a historic win in the second Test match at the Lord's as they completely outplayed England by a mammoth 151 runs on Monday to go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series. Tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took matters into their own hands after the visitors lost their last recognised batsman Rishabh Pant early on Day 5. The duo added an unbeaten 89 run-stand for the ninth-wicket before Kohli declared the Indian innings thereby setting the hosts a stiff target of 272 runs. England was reduced to 1/2 as both their openers were dismissed within the first two overs. Skipper Joe Root and youngster Haseeb Hameed then added a few runs before the former was caught plumb in front of the wicket by veteran pacer Ishant Sharma

