Anushka Sharma Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'post Practice' Session From 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma is currently prepping for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. The biopic will follow the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who fought all odds to pursue her dream of becoming a professional cricketer. As Anushka Sharma will portray the titular role in the movie, she is currently prepping for the film. The actor recently gave a glimpse of her post-workout session and proved how she is working extremely hard.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka Sharma recently gave a sneak peek into her post-practice session. In the picture, the actor wore a black coloured t-shirt and a pair of sports sunglasses. As she tied her hair in a pony, sweat was visible on her forehead. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Post practice in this heat wave," and added tired, cricket and sun emojis.

Last month, Anushka Sharma shared a mini vlog of her practice session for the upcoming film. In the video, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star was seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt with matching track pants. She also wore a cap and a pair of goggles while practising both bowling and batting. The video featured how Anushka Sharma has been practising rigorously for the film. In the caption, she wrote, "Get-Sweat-Go! Chakda Xpress prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days."

Anushka Sharma on playing Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma announced her upcoming film Chakda Xpress with a teaser. In the clip, the actor's first glimpse as Jhulan Goswami was revealed. Sharing the clip, Anushka mentioned the movie is a special one for her as it is a story of tremendous sacrifice. She further wrote, "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket." "As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit," she added.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma