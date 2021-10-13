Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Daughter Vamika; 'Making Me Braver Every Day'

Ever since actor Anushka Sharma welcomed her daughter Vamika into the world, she has often been seen sending the internet into meltdown with pictures with the little princess. The actor has yet again shared an adorable picture of the little girl to wish fans on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka posted a heartwarming photo of herself with Vamika without revealing her face. In the photo, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, dressed in a t-shirt, was seen playing with her baby girl. It appeared to be a candid moment where the mother-daughter duo was enjoying a moment.

Anushka drops an adorable photo with Vamika

In the caption, Anushka wrote, "Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami." Take a look:

In January, Anushka had embraced motherhood and welcomed her daughter Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli. Since then, the couple have consciously hidden the identity of their daughter. In an interview with Vogue, Anushka had said that she doesn't want to raise the child in the public eye.

She has said that she doesn’t plan on engaging her child in social media as it’s a decision she wants her child to make. She pointed out that adults are finding it difficult to deal with social media.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai after spending almost three months in the UK with her husband, Virat Kohli, and daughter, Vamika. They also celebrated Vamika's six-month existence with a picnic. Anushka captioned the post, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Anushka Sharma on work front

For quite some time, Anushka Sharma has been away from the screen. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. The actor had worked in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, Dil Dhadakne Do, Pari, and more.

The actor has also turned producer for Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbul. She is running her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, along with her brother. Her banner will soon release Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.

(Image:@anushkasharma/Instagram)