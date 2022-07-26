Anushka Sharma Shares Glimpse From Her Paris Vacation With A Kishore Kumar Twist; See Pic

Popular Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently jetted off to Paris with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika and has been sharing several dreamy glimpses from her trip to the city of love. The actor's all-new picture from her trip had an interesting Kishore Kumar twist, which took her fans by surprise. They took to the comments section of the post and showered her with heaps of love and admiration.

Anushka Sharma's vacation in Paris

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a picture of herself from her Paris vacation. In the picture, the actor was seen striking a pose at a window, as she looked out and smiled from ear to ear. She captioned the post with an iconic Kishore Kumar song and wrote, "Mere saamne wali khidki mein... Paris musings." The picture received heaps of love as several fans and followers took to the comments section and hailed the Bollywood actor for her look.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's picture here

This is not the first glimpse the actor has shared from her vacation. She was earlier seen relishing a croissant as she stood at a window in Paris. She seemed to be enjoying the perfect breakfast as she wore her white bathrobe and held a cup of coffee in one hand, and a croissant in another. The actor beamed with joy as she enjoyed her meal and captioned her post, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants."

Anushka Sharma films

Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her role in the upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of the former Indian Women's Cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami, and fans can't wait to see her in this all-new avatar. The film will mark the actor's comeback to the big screen after her 2018 film Zero. She is also known for her movies including PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Badmaash Company and many more.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma