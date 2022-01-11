Anushka Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Her Daughter Vamika On Her First Birthday; See Pic

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to treat her fans in her new avatar as the former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic titled Chakda 'Xpress. Recently, the Pari actor took to her Instagram handle and reposted a picture in which her daughter Vamika could be seen playing with Wriddhiman Saha’s daughter Anvi Saha as they spend time together in South Africa.

Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of Vamika

The pic was originally shared by Wriddhiman Saha’s wife Romi Mitra as she showered birthday wishes on Vamika. In the picture, Vamika was seen playing with Saha's daughter Anvi in a park. Vamika can be seen wearing a cream coloured dress, sitting near a multi-coloured tent. Romi captioned the picture, "Happy birthday to dear Vamika" along with a heart emoji. Anushka reposted the video and replied, "Thank you".

Anushka Sharma on the work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to make her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming biopic Chakda 'Xpress based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team skipper Jhulan Goswami. Netflix, which will be streaming the film recently unveiled its first teaser, which saw the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mann Dola actor in a completely new avatar. The 1 minute and 3 seconds long clip saw how the cricketer gained acclaim with their sheer dedication towards the sport. The teaser began with a commentator introducing the Indian women's cricket team as "Who are you?" It further saw a bunch of women taking up men's jerseys and pasting strips of paper with their names on them.

Taking to her Instagram handle to share the video, Anushka mentioned that it was a really special film for her. In the caption, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice." She further added, "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma