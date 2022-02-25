Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to step into the shoes of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The Sultan actor recently came back from her overseas cricket series tour with her husband Virat Kohli. and is currently gearing up for her upcoming biopic film, which marks her comeback to the big screens after four years.

Anushka is leaving no stones unturned to prepare for her role in the film. She is currently working on building up her fitness and physique and also learning the basics of cricket. Recently, she shared some glimpses of how she is preparing for the role on her Instagram handle.

Anushka Sharma shares snips from her preparations for Chakda Xpress

On, Friday the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her preparation for Jhulan Goswami's biopic. In the first picture, Anushka is seen firmly establishing her grip on the cricket ball. The second picture features the actor trying her hands on balling. She was also seen wearing cricket glasses. Sharing the post, the Zero actor captioned the post as "Grip by grip 💙🏏#prep #ChakdaXpress @netflix_in @jhulangoswami @officialcsfilms @prositroy @kans26"

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. Cricketer Jhulan Goswami reacted to the post and dropped a comment. Jhulan wrote "Very nice (multiple emojis)"

Anushka shared a promo video of Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma, earlier last month, announced her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a short promo of the film. Along with sharing the promo, she also penned a long note.

Anushka wrote "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

