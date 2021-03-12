Anushka Sharma Shares Hearty Laugh With Virat Kohli In This Happy Picture; See Pic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday, took to his social media handle to share a picture, featuring his wife actor Anushka Sharma, on the day of their daughter's two-month birthday. Interestingly, in the photo, Anushka can be seen posing with a wide smile while sitting on a couch with her legs crossed. She can be seen in a comfy blue co-ord pyjama suit while husband Virat picked a round-neck white tee in the picture. Virat, who is seen beside Anushka, extended a side-hug to the actor while pecking a kiss on her forehead. Keeping his latest entry captionless, the skipper only dropped a red-heart emoticon.

Virat Kohli showers love on Anushka Sharma:

Within a couple of hours, the post with a heart emoji drew nearly 5.5 million double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, the comments section of the post was flooded with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. Responses such as "cute couple", "adorable", "cutest" and "lovebird", among many others, were a common sight in the comments box. On the other hand, a couple of verified Instagram handles, including Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur, singer-composer Stebin Ben celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, popular actor Smriti Khanna, among many others, were a few to name who dropped various emojis.

Interestingly, the 32-year-old skipper's latest Instagram entry came hours after his actor wife gave a peek into the 2-month birthday celebration of their daughter Vamika. The picture, shared by the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's actor's Instagram story session, saw a rainbow-themed cake. The cake, which was cut from one side, had stars and candles as decoration. Captioning her story, Anushka had written, "Happy 2 month to us!".

Virushka, fondly called by their fans, became the parents of a baby girl on January 11, 2021, three years after their marriage. The actor shared the first photo of Vamika on February 1 on social media. The new mommy thanked the fans for their love and blessings in the caption of her picture-post. Later, on International Women's Day, Virat had shared a picture, featuring Anushka along with their daughter. However, the picture did not reveal Vamika's face.

