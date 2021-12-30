Anushka Sharma Shares Pics Of Her Messy-hair Morning Selfies On Insta; Fans Drop 'hearts'

Actress Anushka Sharma has always managed to impress the audience with her craft and the actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, where she keeps her fans updated with her latest projects and she keeps sharing adorable pictures from her Vacations and other events. Recently, The Band Baaja Baaraat actress taking to her social media handle shared a flawless selfie and fans can't keep calm.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's recent post

Beating the Thursday stress, Anushka posted a flawless selfie and in the picture, she is wearing a black buttoned semi-formal attire. Flaunting her hair Anushka captioned the picture as'-Hair- there- everywhere'.With minimal makeup, Anushka glowed differently in the selfie. Fans couldn't resist reacting to the post and they jumped into the comments section and dropped fire and heart emoticons along with some heartfelt comments.

Anushka and Virat enjoying their vacation in South Africa

Anushka is an avid social media user and she keeps treating her fans, with her stunning pictures and often shares adorable pictures with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The Jab Tak hai Jaan actress and her husband Virat are among one of the most adored celebrity couples. And the two make sure they take out time for each other despite their separate work schedules.

Recently, Anushka accompanied Virat to South Africa for his work trip, she and her little one, Vamika, joined him during the holiday season and since then, the Zero actress has been treating her fans with some amazing pictures from her South Africa vacation. Though the couple keeps sharing their pictures with their fans. But the duo has not shared Vamika's picture anywhere, and have also taken special care of the fact that any of her pictures are not out on any media platform. They feel their daughter is too young and they need to maintain this privacy for her sake

Anushka Sharma upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Currently, she is producing the film Qala that marks the debut of Babil khan, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ANUSHKASHARMA