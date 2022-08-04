Anushka Sharma Shares Pictures With 'cute Boy' Virat Kohli; Quips About Starting A Band

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pictures always manage to grab headlines, as fans cheer for their favourite celebrity couple. The Band Baaja Baaraat star recently dropped two pictures with her 'cute' cricketer husband, where they could be seen wearing matching jackets while giving goofy poses. Anushka also joked about wanting to 'start a band with a cute boy'.

Anushka Sharma poses with 'cute boy' Virat Kohli

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 4, the actor dropped two glimpses with Virat as they posed like rockstars. While Anushka was dressed in a light blue coloured jacket over her white plain tee and denims, Virat was seen in the same jacket with a white t-shirt and black denims. In the caption, Anushka wrote, "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy." Take a look.

Fans showered love on Anushka's post by dropping comments like, "no one can beat you in cuteness," "goals," and "love," among other things. Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla also reacted with clapping emoticons.

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at an Indian restaurant during their London vacation. The chef of the Mumbai-based cuisine restaurant 'BombayBustle' shared a picture with the couple, calling them the 'pride of India'. He also hailed them for being 'wonderfully warm.'

More on Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress, which chronicles the journey of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The biopic will be premiering on the OTT platform Netflix. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film marks her comeback on the silver screens after a hiatus of four years.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA)