Anushka Sharma Shares Throwback Video 'from The Vault', Fans All Hearts | Watch

On Friday morning, Anushka Sharma shared a stunning throwback video of herself on Instagram. Along with the clip, she also posted a series of photos from the same shoot. As seen in the clip, Anushka sported an all-denim attire, with a pretty belt. She strikes several poses and flaunts her outfit.

Sharing the video and pictures, Anusha Sharma wrote, "From the vault. Throwback." Anushka Sharma's photos and video garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans cascaded to drop endearing comments on her post. A fan asked, "Why are you so beautiful?", whereas an amused user wrote, "Oh my God, amazing Anushka." Both the pictures too met with a flurry of comments.

Anushka Sharma's throwback video

Anushka Sharma's photos

On August 12, Anushka Sharma took the internet by storm after she posted a video with husband, Virat Kohli. Sharing the video, the NH10 actor wrote, "Take a break. Virat Kohli and I took a break with Instagram. A 3 Part quiz, lots of laughter and 2 super competitive people... we were suuuuper chill and played by the rules (or not) Watch to find out who won." In the clip, the duo was seen asking questions to each other about their habits and professional projects.

Interestingly, the love that the clip got was such, that even Instagram's official page shared their video. Instagram wrote, "She’s an actress Anushka Sharma. He’s a cricket player Virat Kohli. â£They’re a power couple. â£It’s time to #TakeABreak with these lovebirds who give a whole new meaning to friendly competition. Learn more about them and prepare to smile big."

The video starts with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli introducing themselves. After which, they indulge in a fun 'Question and Answer' round. In the end, Virat Kohli says that they had a lot of fun doing it and exclaims that he didn't know who won. Soon, Anushka interrupts him and says, "I think I won."

Anushka Sharma's movies

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's directorial Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film saw a decent box office collection. Reportedly, the actor has films like Paani, Kaneda and others in the pipeline. However, Sharma has not made any official announcement yet.

