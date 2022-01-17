Anushka Sharma Shares 'sweaty Selfie' After Workout Session; See Pic

Actor Anushka Sharma is known for her glowy selfies on social media which often end up making her fans' day. Adding to her gallery, the actor recently shared a glimpse into her workout by sharing another glowing selfie. Notably, the actor recently made headlines for an emotional post for her husband Virat Kohli who took the decision to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket Test team on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram story on January 17, the 33-year-old shared a glimpse into her workout session with a selfie. In the picture, the actor can be seen lying down on the mat as she captured the aftermath of her workout. She added the sticker 'sweaty selfie' to the picture. Check out the picture here.

Anushka Sharma's post for husband Virat Kohli

As mentioned earlier, the actor shared an emotional post for her husband where she wrote, ''I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you. (sic)''

Further talking about how Kohli reflected on his mistakes during his journeys and learnt from them, she continued, ' Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good ❤️ (sic)"

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic 'Chakda 'Xpress' based on the life of the former captain of the Indian Women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami.

(Image: @anushkasharma/Instagram)