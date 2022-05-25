Anushka Sharma Shares Tanned Pic From 'Chakda Xpress' Prep: Says 'Only If In Childhood...'

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, is all set to make her comeback with the forthcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami for the upcoming sports drama. Despite being one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Sharma has been rigorously prepping for the Netflix film and building a physique like that of the Indian cricketer. Recently, Anushka Sharma shared a tanned picture of herself from the movie's preparations and penned a hilarious caption to it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma recently shared a selfie wherein she could be seen flaunting her tan from the upcoming biopic's preparations. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star wore a pink coloured t-shirt and tied her hair in a bun. As per the picture's background, the actor was seemingly practising in Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club in Mumbai. Sharing the picture, Anushka joked about how she should have played cricket in her childhood so that she did not have to practise much now. She wrote, "Kaash bachpan mein kuch to cricket khelo hota, toh aaj haalat aisi na hoti," and added emotional, melting and a silly face emoji.

Glimpses of Anushka Sharma's prep for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma has been rigorously training for her upcoming film and often shares glimpses of her practice sessions on social media. Earlier this week, the actor shared another tanned picture post her practice session. In the photo, the Dil Dhadakne Do star could be seen donning a black and white printed outfit. She left her hair open and smiled at the camera while clicking a selfie. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "'Tan' on ten."

Last month, the actor shared an Instagram reel in which she could be seen practising bowling in a cricket ground. She wore a pink t-shirt and black track pants during her practice. Sharing the reel, the actor wrote, "That's how the last few days have been!" Cricketer Jhulan Goswami also reacted to the reel and sent her love to Anushka. She dropped a series of heart and hug emojis on the video. Netflix India also wrote, "You sure bowled us over!" in the comment section.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma