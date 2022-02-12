Anushka Sharma Shares Therapeutic Jam Making Video She Shot Amid COVID Lockdown; Watch

Anushka Sharma seemed to have made productive use of her time amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown in 2020 as she treated fans with a therapeutic throwback video of her making fresh jam for her loved ones. The actor, who is often seen finding joy in the simplest things, could be seen plucking ripe tomatoes from a garden, rinsing them in her kitchen and preparing the jam with utmost sincerity.

The actor was also seen relishing the final product with her parents as they sat on a beautiful lawn. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star quipped that the video came as a result of her binge-watching too many 'food blogs', further thinking that COVID-19 will be gone by 2021.

Anushka Sharma shares a throwback jam making video from 2020

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 12, Anushka shared the clip which begins with her marching towards her garden alongside her pet pooch as she selects some luscious red berries and tomatoes to make her Jam out of. Clad in a cute black and white outfit, she could further be seen adding condiments to her dish and finally enjoying the bread jam with her parents. In the caption, she mentioned," Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam-making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021." Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the actor by dropping comments like," you are the symbol of beauty", "beautiful", "so cute", "very very lovely video" among others. Many also dropped red heart and heart-eye emoticons.

More on Anushka's work front

After missing from the big screen for some time now, Anushka is all set to play the role of Jhulan Goswami, who was the former Indian captain of the Women's cricket team, in the upcoming biopic titled Chakda Xpress. She recently announced the film with a teaser and mentioned," As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA