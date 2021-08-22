Last Updated:

Anushka Sharma Shares Unseen Pictures With Brother On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share some adorable pictures with her brother, Karnesh Sharma on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to share some pictures with her brother, Karnesh Sharma. She uploaded two images of the duo, with the first one being an adorable childhood picture. The second picture Anushka Sharma uploaded was a candid from her and Virat Kohli’s wedding ceremony.

Anushka Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan post

In the unseen picture from her wedding, the actor appears to be wearing a red dupatta over her head. She also has mehendi on her hands and feet. She spoke about the bond she shares with her sibling and captioned the picture, ‘The unbreakable bond ... @kans26 ❤️’

Karnesh Sharma’s post

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s brother also took to the social media platform to share a bunch of pictures. He dug out several pictures from the duo’s childhood and took a trip down memory lane. He captioned the collection of pictures, ‘Only ❤️❤️❤️❤️@anushkasharma Happy rakshabandhan 🤞🤞🥰🥰’ He also uploaded a story of a collage with some of the same pictures and Anushka reshared it.

This is not the first time Anushka has taken to Instagram to post a picture with her sibling. Earlier this year, she posted another unseen childhood picture of herself with Karnesh. In the picture, she appears to be sitting on her older brother’s lap.

The sibling duo has their own production house called, Clean Slate Filmz. Together they have produced some hit films and series including Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. Other titles they have produced together include Bulbbul, Pari and NH10.

Apart from Anushka, other Bollywood stars have also taken to special media to extend their love and wishes to their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Madhuri Dixit-Nene uploaded a video on the occasion. She can be seen performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals with her brother. Kiara Advani, Ekta Kapoor,Yami Gautam, Sunny Deol and many others also sent greetings on the occasion.

