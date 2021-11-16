Anushka Sharma Shares Wonderful Pool-side Pics; Virat Kohli Is All Hearts

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a pair of stunning pictures from a pool and many fans cannot take off their eyes from her smile. In the snaps, Anushka can be seen candidly posing by the pool while laughing with her eyes closed. For the second photo, the actor gives an alluring pose for the camera.

As soon as the snap was up, her husband and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli was quick to drop lovely emojis.

Anushka Sharma poses by the pool

Taking to her photo-sharing site, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star can be seen donning a neon green monokini as she posed by the pool. Sharing the snaps, she simply dropped a leaf emoticon. Many fans and followers flooded the comments section with lovely messages. However, what caught everyone's attention was her skipper husband, Virat Kohli's comment, who was quick to drop a heart-eyed face and a red heart emoticon. Several fans and followers complimented her and simply dropped positive emoticons in the comments section.

Three days ago, Anushka and Virat returned from Dubai along with their nine-month-old daughter, Vamika. The celebrity couple was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Saturday, November 13. Anushka had accompanied Virat for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup tournament in Dubai. In the snaps captured by the paparazzi, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor can be seen holding Vamika close to her while completely shielding her face from the cameras.

The actor recently also celebrated Virat's birthday earlier this month. She called him an 'amazing man' with his core 'made of honesty and guts of steel.' She posted an adorable snap and penned a lengthy note. She wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can." She further concluded by mentioning, "I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are."

The actor also recently resumed work as she did her first professional photoshoot since Vamika's birth in the month of February this year, wherein she spoke about raising her daughter. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, has recently ventured into production along with her brother under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. She is now bankrolling Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.

(Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

