Anushka Sharma Shows 'that Kind Of English Summer' In New 'quarantine At Stadium' Post

Anushka Sharma seems to be having a gala time, accompanying husband Virat Kohli for the World Test Championship final in England. After quipping about now being able to tell the Indian Captain 'Don’t bring work home', she once again gave a glimpse of the ‘quarantine at the stadium.’ The actor, this time, showed what 'that kind of English summer’ looked like.

Anushka Sharma gives glimpse of ‘that kind of English summer’

Anushka posted a video from the stadium in Southampton on her Instagram stories, with the pitches covered and the empty stands. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star seemed to poking fun at the summers in England, as the weather was fully cloudy and overcast.

A few days ago, Anushka posed at the statdium, and stated that she could no longer tell Virat ‘don’t bring your work home’ since they were quarantining at the stadium. The picture was clicked by the cricketer himself, as women’s team all-rounder Harleen Deol quipped that she had seen the photographer get down on his knees to click the pic.

‘Virushka’s daughter Vamika too has been in the news with the newborn baby being spotted along with her parents. A picture of Anushka and the baby, along with Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers' wife Danielle and their baby, too had gone viral.

The players are quarantining after their arrival in England on June 3 as India is gearing up to play New Zealand in the WTC final from June 18 at the The team will then go on to play England in a five-Test series from August 4 onwards.

