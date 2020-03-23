Anushka Sharma Slays V-neck Outfits And These Pics Are Proof

Anushka Sharma is known for her unique combination of fashionable and comfortable clothes. Her love for dresses with pockets is quite evident on social media. Besides impressing the audience with her stunning performances, she makes statements with her impeccable sartorial choices and stylish public appearances. Therefore, we have compiled some of Anushka Sharma's photos in V-neck outfits that you must check.

Anushka Sharma’s photos in V-neck outfits:

1. A white dress

Anushka Sharma is slaying in this white maxi dress. Featuring a thigh-high slit and a plunging V-neckline, this dress is looking gorgeous on the actor. For a rounded off look, Sharma has opted for minimal makeup and gave a wavy texture to her cropped hair.

2. A ruffled dress

Ruffles and fringes are back in fashion. Anushka Sharma has rocked her look in this shimmery metallic coloured dress flaunting ruffled sleeves. For a complete look, she has sported statement earrings and golden high heels with this outfit.

3. A traditional ensemble

Sharma looks stunning in this traditional avatar. She has donned a lehenga ensemble featuring colourful floral embroidery and a plunging V-neckline. To complete her look, she has accessorised neckpiece and earrings.

