Anushka Sharma's Songs That Crossed The 10 Million Mark On YouTube

Anushka Sharma has won many hearts with her stellar performances in every film. Anushka Sharma's movies include Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pari, NH10, Phillauri, Zero and many more. Anushka Sharma's movies, fashion sense, and even her songs are loved by the masses. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma songs that crossed the 10 Million mark.

Anushka Sharma songs that crossed the 10 Million mark

Dum Dum - 84 Million

This is the super hit song from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. This popular chartbuster was composed by duo Salim-Sulaimaan and sung by Benny Dayal and Himani. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's costume to their chemistry and dance, all won the hearts of many fans in this energetic Dum Dum song. Dum Dum has an overall viewership of 84 Million on YouTube

Thug Le - 70 Million

This song was from the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. The catchy party number was sung Vishal Dadlani and Shweta Pandit, composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is still fresh in audiences' minds and perfect for parties. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's dance and the smooth chemistry of the pair was a hit among fans. The popular song has an overall viewership of 70 Million on YouTube

Ainvayi Ainvayi - 30 Million

This song was from Ranveer Singh's debut Bollywood movie, Band Baaja Baaraat. The song was composed by the talented duo Salim-Sulaimaan and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim Marchant. The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in this song was unforgettable, edgy and filled with non-stop energy. The popular song has an overall viewership of 30 Million on YouTube

Break up song - 223 Million

This song is from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which features Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The song was a huge success and is heard often at several Bollywood dance parties. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, and Nilesh P and is composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The popular song has an overall viewership of 223 Million on YouTube

