Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently returned to her home country, India, post accompanying husband Virat Kohli overseas for his cricket series. Now, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star has begun prepping for her upcoming sports film, Chakda Xpress in full swing. On Friday, February 18, the actor was spotted in the city warming up to get into the skin of the character aka former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka Sharma preps for her next film

In the photos, the Zero star can be seen donning an orange sports tee that matched with comfy track pants. A black cap on her head and quirky sports shoes rounds off her look. The picture also sees Anushka stretching and warming up before seemingly kicking-off her cricket practice. It appears that Anushka Sharma wants to nail her role in Chakda Xpress for which she is undergoing continuous and rigorous training. Take a look at the photos below:

(Image Credit: Varindar Chawla)

It was at the beginning of the year when Anushka Sharma teased fans with a small promo of her forthcoming film. While making the announcement, Sharma also penned a lengthy note expressing that the sports biographical movie is very close to her heart. While doing so, the actor added how Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. In addition to this, she also praised former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami for her unconventional contribution to the Indian women's cricket squad.

She had written, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."



Anushka Sharma had added, "From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India." Take a look:

(Image: Varindar Chawla)