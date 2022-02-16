Anushka Sharma Starts Prep To Portray Jhulan Goswami In Upcoming Biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Kapoor is all set to play the role of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The actor announced the film last month, on January 6, and took the internet by storm as the movie will mark her return to the industry after 2018. While the film's shoot is yet to begin, Anushka Sharma has reportedly begun her prep to play the much challenging role.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Anushka Sharma has begun her prep to step in the shoes of Jhulan Goswami to narrate the cricketer's story. A source of the news outlet revealed Anushka is currently working on her building up her fitness and physique to portray the fast bowler. Moreover, for the past few days, Anushka Sharma has been sharing photos from her workout sessions in the gym. As Anushka is one of the fittest actors in the film industry, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of fitness she needs to play the cricketer.

Chakda Xpress teaser

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma announced her comeback on January 6, 2022. the actor shared a short teaser to announce the film and gave a sneak peek into her character and the kind of drama the audience will witness along with a motivating story. The teaser began with Anushka and a team of women cricket players taking up men's jerseys and writing their own names on them. It later saw the women's team arching towards the ground of an empty stadium. It then features Anushka talking about the women's cricket team and players who scripted history by making their identity with dedication.

Sharing the teaser, Anushka penned how she is delighted to play the fast bowler in her upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket." The actor further shed light on Jhulan Goswami's struggle and mentioned how the entire country should salute her. "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come," the actor added.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma