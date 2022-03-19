Anushka Sharma Steps Away From Her Production House CSF To Dedicate Time To 'first Love'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma together established their production and distribution company Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) back in 2013. After bankrolling several films together, the actor has now decided to step away from the venture and released a statement regarding the same on her social media handle on Saturday. Sharma announced that although she is 'deeply proud' of the projects they have worked on, she has decided to take a step back and was confident that her brother would take the company in the desired direction.

Anushka Sharma steps back from production house Clean Slate Filmz

The actor took to her social media account and announced the decision to her fans and followers online. She mentioned that being a mother and an actor, she has to balance her life in an 'entirely new fashion'. Hence, she decided to use whatever time she had to focus on her 'first love', acting. Having stated that, she assured her brother and the CSF team that she would be their 'biggest cheerleader' and extended her love to them. Her statement read-

"When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all! Anushka"

Onwards and Upwards #KarneshSSharma @OfficialCSfilmz! 🙏🧿

My best wishes are always with you!! pic.twitter.com/segBbJcb8I — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 19, 2022

What's next on Anushka Sharma's work front

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her forthcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress, wherein she will step into the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor shared the promo of the film and mentioned it would be an 'eye-opener' into the world of women’s cricket. She also called it a 'really special film' and fans can't wait to see her new avatar.

