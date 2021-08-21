Anushka Sharma Steps Out With Virat Kohli & Co, Alia Bhat Reacts With 'Gorgeeeeee'

India earned an epic victory over England in the second Test at Lord's and the team has been relaxing a bit ahead of the third Test. The cricketers spent time with their families, who are accompanying them on the England trip. Actor Anushka Sharma recently joined husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and his teammates, for a meal, inviting love-filled reactions from her colleagues in the film industry.

Anushka joins Virat & co for an outing in England

Captain Virat and Anushka had stepped out for a vegan lunch to celebrate India's thrilling victory against England. The star couple was so impressed by the food that they recommended the restaurant to Virat's teammates. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also visited the venue with his wife Prithi for lunch, and later, their teammates came together for dinner.

The chef of the restaurant shared his delight in welcoming 'Virushka', and that their word-of-mouth led to more arrivals of Team India stars and their families, including the couple paying another visit. He posted his snap with the duo, as well as KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Anushka posted a picture of herself in a woollen top, with her eyes closed and her smile doing all the talking, from the restaurant. The actor's charm seemed to have worked on celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Neeti Mohan, among others.

Alia called her 'Gorgeeeeeee'. Mouni Roy showered love-struck emojis on her post, while Neeti Mohan asked, 'why so cute.'

India vs England series

Meanwhile, India gears up for the third Test against England which will be played from 25 August at Headingley. The team will seek to maintain their advantage in the five-Test series, which they are leading 1-0 at the moment.

In the second Test, the performances by the openers in the first innings, a gritty middle-order partnership, and an attacking one by the tailenders in the second innings, along with the pacers' consistent show was the highlight.

India is seeking its first Test series win in England in 14 years after the Rahul Dravid-led Indian team beat England 1-0. Since then, they have faced heavy losses in three series, losing 4-0, 3-1 and 4-1.