Anushka Sharma Strikes Yoga Pose, Gives A Glimpse Of Daughter Vamika's Room

Anushka Sharma took to social media, on Saturday, to show off her impeccable yoga pose. Along with the pose, Anushka Sharma also gave her followers a glimpse into the room of her daughter Vamika. The actress shares the daughter with her husband and famed cricketer Virat Kohli.

The 'NH10' actress posted a picture on Instagram which showed her striking the Wheel Pose. Anushka Sharma captioned the post “Perspective ,” and received a lot of positive reactions from fans.

While one fan remarked that she is “super flexible,” another fan pointed out that Anushka is performing the pose in Vamika’s room.

The room features Vamika’s toys as well as slides, as they’re seen in the picture. With massive glass windows and an off-white theme for curtains and walls, the floor matting features five different colours.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently in Vrindavan, spending time in an ashram. The family spent their time in Dubai, and welcomed the new year there.

On the recent occasion of Vamika’s birthday, both Virat and Anushka took to Instagram and dedicated a birthday post to her, who turned 2 years old.

Anushka Sharma’s journey with yoga

Anushka Sharma is known for her dedicated practice of yoga. She celebrated International Yoga Day last year by posting an account of her journey as a Yoga practitioner.

The actress posted a number of pictures that showed her pursuit of Yoga throughout the years. She said that she does take her breaks with yoga, but it has seen her through many phases in her life.

Anushka recently celebrated the wrap-up of her upcoming project 'Chakda Xpress' and shared pictures from the completion of the shoot. 'Chakda Xpress' is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

While Anushka Sharma gave a cameo in Netflix’s 'Qala' recently, her last appearance as a featured actor was 'Zero' (2018), alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She has been featured in a number of highly successful films. Making her debut in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', she went on to star in 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'Sultan', 'PK', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Pari', and more.