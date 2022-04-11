Anushka Sharma To Shoot For Chakda Xpress At Lord's And Other Top Cricket Stadiums: Report

As Anushka Sharma recently escalated the curiosity of her fans by dropping the trailer of her highly-awaited film, Chakda Xpress, a thrilling piece of the update was recently unveiled as the actor already started shooting for the film.

It was recently revealed that Anushka Sharma along with her Chakda Xpress team will be filming the movie at four top cricket stadiums in the world. According to the sources of Pinkvilla, it was also mentioned that the actor will first visit the holy ground of cricket, Lord’s Stadium and is expected to shoot at Headingley Stadium post that.

Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up for her film, Chakda Xpress, will be seen essaying the pivotal role of the Indian cricketer and former team captain, Jhulan Goswami. The sports biopic is being directed by Prosit Roy while being backed by producer Karnesh Ssharma.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned that Anushka and the producer, Karnesh Ssharma wanted Chakda Xpress to become a definitive biopic based on a woman sports star with a promise that a big film coming from Anushka will have scale, patriotism and the message of equality all rolled into one. The source mentioned, “Anushka’s films have always been mounted on a big scale. Karnesh and Anushka want Chakda Xpress to become a definitive biopic based on a woman sportstar. Thus, no stones will be left unturned to ensure that Anushka doing Chakda becomes a huge talking point for audiences worldwide. This move definitely indicates that intention and also gives a promise that a big film is coming from Anushka that will have scale, patriotism and the message of equality all rolled into one."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma