Anushka Sharma To Virat Kohli In Long Note: 'Our Daughter Will See Learning Of 7 Years...'

Anushka Sharma penned a heartwarming note for Virat Kohli after the latter decided to step down as captain of the Indian Test team. Read details here.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Image: @virat.kohli/Instagram


Virat Kohli's recent decision to step down as the Indian captain in the Test format has created an uproar in the cricketing world, with many notable sports personalities expressing shock at the recent turn of events. Amid the ongoing buzz, Virat received a special token of love from his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, who extended support to the cricketer for his decision. 

Dedicating a post to Virat on social media, Anushka reminisced his journey, the myriad challenges and setbacks he faced and described him as an 'unconventional and straightforward' man who defies pretence. However, the bit that grabbed attention was Anushka hailing Kohli for the great father he is, and how their daughter Vamika will grow up to learn immensely from him. 

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli for being a great father to Vamika

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 16, Anushka shared an adorable picture alongside the Indian cricketer as she heaped praises on the latter after his decision to step down as India's Test captain. Along with other praiseworthy attributes in the caption, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor wrote, "Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good." Take a look at her post. 

Many fans flocked to the comments section to pour in love and adulation for the duo, and even celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza Rekhi, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree among others reacted with love-filled emoticons. Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra commented, "Who better than a life partner to say it so perfectly."

Anushka on the work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to make her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming biopic Chakda 'Xpress, a film that is based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team skipper Jhulan Goswami. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared its teaser clip and mentioned that it was a really special film for her. In the caption, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice."

(Image: @virat.kohli/Instagram)

