Anushka Sharma Transforms Into Cricketer Jhulan Goswami For Upcoming Film 'Chakda Xpress'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, earlier last month, announced her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be seen essaying Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami's role.
While the film is yet to go on floors, the actor has commenced her preparations to portray the challenging role.
Anushka, who is currently working on building up her fitness and physique, was spotted in a white T-shirt with gym leggings and sports shoes in Mumbai.
She kept her look simple and added a baseball cap to complete her look. The actor was spotted today warming up for the practice sessions.
The picture also sees the actor stretching and warming up before seemingly kicking off her cricket practice.
Chakda Xpress marks the actor's first film after becoming a mother. The actor has also been sharing snaps from her workout sessions on Instagram.
