Anushka Sharma Transforms Into Cricketer Jhulan Goswami For Upcoming Film 'Chakda Xpress'

Last Updated: 22nd February, 2022 18:00 IST

Anushka will play the fast bowler and while sharing the teaser, she promised that the film 'will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket'.

Chakda Xpress marks the actor's first film after becoming a mother. The actor has also been sharing snaps from her workout sessions on Instagram.

The picture also sees the actor stretching and warming up before seemingly kicking off her cricket practice.

She kept her look simple and added a baseball cap to complete her look. The actor was spotted today warming up for the practice sessions.

Anushka, who is currently working on building up her fitness and physique, was spotted in a white T-shirt with gym leggings and sports shoes in Mumbai.

While the film is yet to go on floors, the actor has commenced her preparations to portray the challenging role.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, earlier last month, announced her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be seen essaying Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami's role.

