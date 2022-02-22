Last Updated:

Anushka Sharma Transforms Into Cricketer Jhulan Goswami For Upcoming Film 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka, who is currently working on building up her fitness and physique, was spotted in an orange t-shirt with gym leggings and sports shoes in Mumbai.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Anushka Sharma
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, earlier last month, announced her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be seen essaying Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami's role. 

Anushka Sharma
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

While the film is yet to go on floors, the actor has commenced her preparations to portray the challenging role. 

Anushka Sharma
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anushka, who is currently working on building up her fitness and physique, was spotted in a white T-shirt with gym leggings and sports shoes in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

She kept her look simple and added a baseball cap to complete her look. The actor was spotted today warming up for the practice sessions. 

Anushka Sharma
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The picture also sees the actor stretching and warming up before seemingly kicking off her cricket practice.

Anushka Sharma
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Chakda Xpress marks the actor's first film after becoming a mother. The actor has also been sharing snaps from her workout sessions on Instagram. 

Anushka Sharma
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anushka will play the fast bowler and while sharing the teaser, she promised that the film 'will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket'.

Tags: Anushka Sharma, Chakda Xpress, Jhulan Goswami
