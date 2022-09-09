Anushka Sharma Turns 'biscuit Critic' For Fans, Here's The Winner From Her List

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma never shies away from expressing her love for food. The actor, who is currently prepping for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in the UK, recently shared her love for biscuits via Instagram. However, to make the process of eating them productive, Sharma turned into a biscuit critic and reviewed a few of them. She also had a winner among all the flavours she tried.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma announced that she will review a few biscuits in order to make the process of eating them productive. The actor wrote, "Hi guys. So the thing is, I love eating biscuits (biscuits) but want to make the process of eating them more productive. Soooo I've decided to review biscuits for you. Ok that's all. Bye. Enjoy biscuits at my expense!"

As her first biscuit, the actor chose one with some jam in the middle. Sharing a picture of the biscuit, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Let's start with the very famous jam biscuit! Ok so I tasted this and honestlyyyyy NOPE! Bit dry and flour-y and jam not sweet enough for my taste. 2/5" She further added that she likes the ones from India and wrote, "We get better ones in India and there are a few varieties. PS: I am in (the) UK." Here are some more of her biscuit reviews.

Anushka Sharma also found her favourite biscuit among all the ones she tasted. Sharing the picture of her favourite biscuit, the actor wrote, "As you can tell from the photo- this WINNER gets its own shiny background and lights." She further added, "Yeh aap ko apna accha childhood yaad dila de aur aapka difficult adulthood bhula de! Great on its own with tea/coffee!"

As Anushka Sharma came to an end of her biscuit review session, she penned a hilarious note. The actor wrote how she was feeling "sick" after eating too many biscuits. She wrote, "Ok guys now I'm feeling a bit sick after eating so many biscuits (I did not eat fully the ones rating 2 and below to be honest), but Someones got to do it! Also, my friends are messaging me in DM's asking me if I'm well and need to speak to them. So maybe I should stop now. That's it from me guys! See you again. Maybe. Maybe not! Thanks for joining in."

On Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actor will step into the shoes of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film demanded Anushka Sharma undergo extreme cricket training. Her cricketer husband Virat Kohli also reportedly helped her with the same.

