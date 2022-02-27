Anushka Sharma Turns Painter As She Leaves A 'masterpiece' On Set Walls; Watch

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma seemingly has a knack for painting too. The actor recently shared a video of her enjoying painting on the walls of a shoot set along with other crew members. While she drew a smiley, heart and arrow and a collaborative painting, the actor called it a masterpiece. She also added a funny caption to the video.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma recently shared a video of her painting on the walls of a set. In the video, the actor could be seen donning a beige pantsuit as she showed off her painting skills. She painted a heart with an arrow on the wall, accompanied by a smiley face. The actor was also seen painting on a canvas frame. At last, she showed glimpses of her paintings and "PACK UP!!" written on the wall. Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma joked about painting a masterpiece and wrote, "When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a ‘masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this)."

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is prepping to play former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The actor is reportedly working to achieve a physical posture similar to that of Jhulan Goswami. As the former cricketer was a fast bowler, Anushka is also taking cricket lessons. Earlier this week, Anushka Sharma shared two pictures from her practice session. The first photo had a season ball. The second one saw the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star bowling in a black and white printed t-shirt while wearing huge goggles. in the caption, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Grip by grip." While the actor's fans showered her with love, Anushka also got a thumbs up from the cricketer herself. Jhulan Goswami reacted to the post and wrote, "very nice," in the comment section. Ranveer Singh also cheered for Anushka and commented, "YEEEEAHHHH."

Chakda Xpress teaser

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma shared her first look from the upcoming film Chakda Xpress. In the short clip, the actor revealed she will be portraying Jhulan Goswami and will bring her struggle-filled story to the audience. Sharing the teaser, Anushka also mentioned the upcoming film is a very special project for her.

