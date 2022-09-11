Anushka Sharma Unleashes Her Inner Child At Play Park With Daughter Vamika; See Pic

Anushka Sharma recently unleashed her inner child as she took daughter Vamika for a day out at the park. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star shared a picture where she could be seen flashing a big smile as she posed in the kids' playground, mentioning she had a 'great day' alongside her little one. Anushka is reportedly in the UK for the shoot of her forthcoming sports film Chakda Xpress, which marks her return to Bollywood after 4 years.

Anushka Sharma unleashes her inner child as she takes daughter Vamika to play park

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, September 11, Anushka shared a candid glimpse of her shedding smiles while accompanying her daughter. In the caption, she wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to." Take a look.

Anushka will be stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the forthcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film demanded Anushka Sharma undergo extreme cricket training, with reports stating that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli helped her with the same. Directed by Prosit Roy, the movie will soon be released on Netflix.

In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Anushka even opened up about her prep for the film. She said, "A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments. It is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements. It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ TWITTER/ @ANUSHKASHARMA)