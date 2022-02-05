Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal & Other Celebs Pens B'day Wishes To Abhishek Bachchan

Known for his remarkable performance in films like Guru, Raavan and more, actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 46th birthday on 5 February. As the actor turns a year older, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped delightful news. Abhishek revealed that he has started filming for his latest film Ghoomar. Alongside congratulatory wishes for the actor for his forthcoming assignment, fans also showered birthday wishes on the actor. Not just fans, but many celebrities took to their social media handle to pen wishes for the Manmarziyaan actor.

Anushka Sharma wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the actor and wrote-" Happy birthday Abhishek, wishing you love and light always"

Here's a look at Anushka Sharma's story-

Navya Nanda's birthday story for uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Abhishek's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable story for her uncle, but what caught attention was its caption. Navya took a trip down memory lane and dug out an old photograph. The throwback picture featured a young Navya donned a white colour outfit as she posed for the picture. Abhishek on the other hand was seen in a black and white formal suit. Sharing the photo Navya captioned it as "Happy birthday (red heart emoji). Here's to being your date forever."

Here take a look at the story-

Vicky Kaushal extends birthday wishes to Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Vicky Kaushal posted an Instagram story in which he shared Abhishek Bacchan's Ghoomer's announcement post. Sharing the post, the Raazi actor also wished good luck to Abhishek for his upcoming venture. Vicky wrote "Happy Birthday @bachchan and all the best for this new journey!"

Here take a look at his story-

Esha Deol wishes Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Esha Deol, who collaborated with Abhishek on films like Dhoom and Yuva also hopped on the bandwagon and shared Abhishek Bacchan's picture on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, Esha penned a heartfelt message for the actor. Here take a look-

Bipasha Basu pens birthday wishes for Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan's Players co-star Bipasha shared a candid throwback picture of the duo. Sharing the picture, Bipasha penned a sweet message for her friend.

Here take a look-

Abhishek Bachchan reveals about his next project

On the occasion of his birthday, Bachchan Jr took to his official Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of his best birthday gift. The post hinted at his upcoming project, titled Ghoomer, directed by the veteran filmmaker, R Balki. Sharing the post, the Bunty Aur Babli actor captioned it "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!"

Here take a look at his post-

Image: Instagram@anushkasharma,bachchan,vickykaushal09