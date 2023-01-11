Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Turns 2; 'My Heart Grew Wide Open'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika Kohli turns 2 on January 11. Marking her daughter's birthday, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of herself with Vamika along with the caption; "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

In the picture, a happy Anushka can be seen lifting Vamika. Anushka's post caught the attention of many celebrities. Triptii Dimri, who is rumoured to be dating Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma reacted to the post and dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Former Indian cricket caption MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh also dropped heart emojis in the post's comment section. Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashre wrote, "Happy birthday."

Check out the post here:

Just a day ago, Virat Kohli had shared a dreamy picture of himself with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. The family could be seen walking on the beach and spending quality time together.

Check out the picture below:

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017. They announced their pregnancy in 2020 and welcomed their first child - Vamika, on January 11, 2021.

