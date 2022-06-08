Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples in India. The two never fail to give away major couple goals with their beautiful chemistry. The couple were recently spotted at Mumbai airport in some trendy outfits before they jetted off to some unknown destination.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted looking trendy as ever at Mumbai airport. The couple looked absolutely stunning in their casual outfits and surely won hearts with their chemistry. Virat Kohli went for a rather comfy look for his flight as he wore a pink t-shirt with white pants. Keeping his outfit simple, the Indian cricketer went for white shoes and carried a black bag with him.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma turned heads with her colourful chic look. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star sported a green coloured oversized shirt with four emojis made in sequin. She paired the shirt with blue denim shorts and white sneakers. Anushka accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and a silver watch. She carried a multicoloured printed Christian Dior handbag and completed her look by tying her hair in a ponytail. The couple walked hand-in-hand at the airport and also wore face masks amid surging COVID-19 cases. Fans showered them with their love as many called them the "cutest couple." A fan also commented "They are so pure," while another wrote, "My favourite."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate affair in Italy. The couple dated for several years ahead of exchanging vows. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

On Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up to begin shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The movie will mark the actor's comeback to Bollywood after the 2018 film Zero. The sports drama is the biopic of former Indian Women's Cricket Team Jhulan Goswami. The film will revolve around the cricketer's early life and her struggles. It will also see how she went on to become an international cricketer by defying all odds. Anushka, who will portray the role of the cricketer in the upcoming film, has been taking cricket lessons for a long time now. She even trained under her husband Virat Kohli to prep for the film.

Image: Varinder Chawla