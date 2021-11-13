Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli And Vamika Return From Dubai; See Pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently returned from Dubai along with their nine-month-old daughter, Vamika. The celebrity couple was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Saturday. Anushka had accompanied Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup tournament in Dubai. In the snaps captured by the paparazzi, Anushka can be seen holding Vamika close to her while completely shielding her face from the cameras.

Anushka Sharma covers Vamika's face while returning to Mumbai

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen donning a casual white t-shirt which she teamed up with blue denim jeans. While Virat Kohli was seen twinning with her in a white tee and blue shorts. See the pictures below.

Earlier, the same day, Anushka had taken to her verified Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Virat. The picture showed a snap featuring the couple's picture on coffee. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl star jokingly called it 'delicious.'

Virat and Anushka, who have been going strong since their marriage in December 2017, recently welcomed their first child, Vamika on February, 11 this year. Anushka is an active Instagram user and gives her fans a constant sneak peek into their playtime, food outings, and festivities on social media. Recently, she wished Virat Kohli on his birthday with a sweet note.

Sharing an adorable picture, Sharma wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. The courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can[sic]." She noted that Virat's ability to let go of things and fearlessness has made him 'grow better in every way'.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, has recently ventured into production along with her brother under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. She is now bankrolling Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.

The actor also recently did her first professional photoshoot since Vamika's birth in the month of February this year. She dropped a series of pictures where she can be seen sporting a black leather shirt for the cover story of Grazia. In another picture, Sharma can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress, while in the third picture, she stuns in a black see-through dress with bold slit and feathers.

(Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma)