Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Vamika Return To Mumbai After Maldives Vacation; See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai with their daughter after their trip to the Maldives. Take a look at their pictures from the airport.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai recently with her husband, Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli after concluding her romantic getaway to the Maldives. 

The couple was clicked at the Kalina airport as they loaded their luggage in the car. 

The couple's daughter Vamika was also spotted alongside them. They also shared several pictures from their vacation on their social media recently. 

Sharma brought back the Boho vibes from the trip as she donned a hat. She wore a loose black crop top paired with matching pants. 

On the other hand, Kohli wore a simple, breezy all-white outfit paired with sunglasses. 

The duo was also clad in masks as they returned to Mumbai amidst the surging cases of Coronavirus in the state. 

