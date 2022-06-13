Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Vamika Return To Mumbai After Maldives Vacation; See Pics

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai recently with her husband, Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli after concluding her romantic getaway to the Maldives.
The couple's daughter Vamika was also spotted alongside them. They also shared several pictures from their vacation on their social media recently.
Sharma brought back the Boho vibes from the trip as she donned a hat. She wore a loose black crop top paired with matching pants.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.