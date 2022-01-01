As the entire world is in a celebratory mood, our B-town celebs have also welcomed the new year in a different style. Actress Anushka Sharma who is currently in South Africa has shared glimpses from her New Year's celebration and netizens can't keep calm.

Anushka and Virat sending new year wishes from South Africa

Weeks prior Anushka Sharma and her little girl Vamika headed to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. Presently, the couple has been ringing in celebrations from the far-off country and it clearly had a South African blend.

At midnight Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her euphoric New Year festivity which had a connection with the South African beats.

The couple was seen celebrating the new year with a massive cake but what caught our attention was the warm gesture of the staff members who were seen grooving on some quirky South African beats. Anushka Sharma couldn't resist capturing the moment and she further posted it on her Instagram story and treated her fans with the amazing insights of the celebration.

Virat Kohli also frequently appears in the video for a few seconds and the cricketer looked extremely happy during the celebration. Here, take a look at the post:

Sharing an adorable picture with Virat in front of a massive cake, Anushka captioned the post as "The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" Fans showered love on the couple and wished them back and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been missing from the screens for a long time and she last appeared in comedy flick, Zero in the year 2018. As per the reports of Pinkvilla, “Anushka Sharma is returning to acting in 2022, and that’s with not one, but three big films, giving her fans ample reasons to rejoice. Two will be big-screen entertainers and one is conceptualized as one of the biggest films to be produced for the digital space in India. The string of announcements will begin from early next year.” Currently, she is in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli and her daughter Vamika has also joined them for the celebration.

IMAGE:instagram@anushkasharma