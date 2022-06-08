Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Are All Things Love In Latest Selfie From A Getaway; See Pic

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one among the most adored celebrity couples in India. The duo receives immense love from their fans as they never fail to give away major couple goals. Despite their busy schedules, they always make sure to be with each other and stand up for one another in every situation. As the couple was recently spotted at the airport ahead of jetting off to an unknown location, Anushka has now dropped a selfie from their vacation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma recently gave a glimpse of getaway with her husband Virat Kohli. In the photo, Anushka could be seen taking the selfie while she shared smiles with Virat Kohli. Anushka ditched her makeup and looked absolutely radiant. She wore a noodle-strap green coloured top with a black and white checked print, which had a sweetheart neckline. The actor accessorised her look with multiple chains and tied a part of her locks at the back. On the other hand, Virat Kohli could be seen smiling in a brown vest while Anushka had one of her hands wrapped around him.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish airport looks

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surely amped up their airport look as they sported some casual outfits with utmost style. Ahead of jetting off for their getaway, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were photographed at Mumbai airport. Virat Kohli looked dapper as ever in a pink t-shirt and white pants. The cricketer completed his look with white sports shoes and carried a black bag. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma went for a rather chic look and sported a baggy green shirt with sequin emojis on it. The Chakda Xpress star paired the shirt with denim shorts and white sneakers. She also accessorised her look with a pair of hoops, a silver watch and a multicoloured printed Christian Dior handbag. The couple's fans showered them with love as many called them "cute" and "pure."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate affair in Italy. The couple dated for several years ahead of exchanging vows. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Image: Varinder Chawla