Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Hangout With RCB Skipper Faf Du Plesis, Reveal Their Band Name

Anushka Sharma is currently in Bengaluru along with her husband Virat Kohli. Bengaluru is the Indian cricketer's team Royal Challengers Bangalore's home ground. Recently, the actress shared a photo on social media.

In the photo, Anushka and Virat can be seen chilling with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. The Pari actress wore a lime green oversized T-shirt with black checkered prints on the shoulder. Virat on the other hand, wore a color-coordinated sleeveless sporty T-shirt. Faf twinned with the couple and wore a similar lime green coloured T-shirt with matching shorts.

In the picture, they posed like a band. Virat is seen making peace signs with both his hands and striking out his tongue. The actress kept her hand pm on her face and Faf is seen making hand-horns with both his hands. Captioning the photo on his Instagram story, the RCB skipper wrote, "Team Green." Virat reshared the photo and wrote, "Haha, what are we called? @anushkasharma." To this, Anushka re-shared the photo on her story and captioned, "Band name- Fresh Lime Soda." Replying to her, Faf said, "I like it." Take a look at the photo below:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Bengaluru diaries

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Bengaluru ever since the IPL 2023 began. Most of Royal Challengers Bangalore's matches are held in Bengaluru. From watching matches to going on family outings, the couple is doing it all. Recently, they attended an event by Puma. They played badminton there. Several photos and videos from their fun moments were doing the rounds on social media.

A day before, they shared a reel on Instagram, wherein they can be seen grooving to a Punjabi song. While dancing, Virat cramped his leg and Anushka broke into laughter. The actress also went to M Chinnaswamy stadium to support the cricketer and his team.