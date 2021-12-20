Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena-Saif & Preity Zinta: Stars Who Became Parents In 2021

2021 was the second year where the world battled COVID-19 and the amid the challenges towards the return to normalcy, there was good news for numerous celebrities of the entertainment industry. Many stars welcomed a baby this year.

While star couples like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan extended their family this year, there was good news across fraternities, be it actors from the South film industry, TV industry, music stars, actor-politicians and more. Here are the new parents of the Indian entertainment industry:

Anushka-Virat, Kareena-Saif, Preity lead Bollywood new parents

Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian Test captain Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 11. They have named her Vamika.

Actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were blessed with their second child, a son, on February 21. The baby's name is reportedly Jehangir, while he is being called Jeh by the parents and paparazzi.

Actor Preity Zinta announced on November 18, that she and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins, a boy and a girl. They have named them Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Actor Geeta Basra, along with Indian veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh, was blessed with a second child, a son, on July 10. The little one has been named Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

Actor Dia Mirza and husband, entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi, welcomed a son on May 14, whom they have named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Actor-couple Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi were blessed with their second child, a son, on October 3. Actor Aparshakti Khurrana welcomed his first child, a daughter, on August 27. The child has been named Arzoie.

Writer-couple Kanika Dhillion and Himanshu Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on November 7. He has been named Veer.

Singers become mothers

Shreya Ghoshal became a mother for the first time on May 22. She and husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, have named their son Devyaan.

Neeti Mohan and husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, announced on June 17, that they had become parents. They have named their son Aryaveer.

TV stars become parents

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma became a father for the second time after the birth of his son on February 1. The kid has been named Trishaan.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh welcomed a daughter, Anaya, with creative producer Richikaa Kapoor, on September 9.

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy became parents to a baby boy on February 9, whom they have named Aaravv.

TV host and actor Rannvijay Singh announced on July 12 that he had become a father for the second time, with wife Prianka. Their son has been named Jahaanvir.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents for the first time, with the birth of their son Sufi in February.

Actor Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a son on August 27. He has been named Nirvair. Actor-couple Mohit Malik and Addite Malik became parents for the first time, welcoming a son, Ekbir, on April 27.

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave and his wife Shubhi Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy on February 14. Actor Naman Shaw and wife Nehaa Mishra welcomed their first child, a son, whom they have named Kriivaan, on February 24.

Regional film industries' new parents

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan welcomed her first child, with actor Yash Dasgupta, a son, on August 26. They have named him Yishaan.

Actor-couple Arya and Sayyeshaa welcomed their first child, a daughter in July. They have named her Ariana. Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi welcomed their second child, a son, named Gagan Doss on July 12.

Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Deepthi, on February 23.

Other star parents of this year

Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto announced on November 22 that she had welcomed her first child, with husband Cory Tran. They have named their son Rumi-Ray

Actor Evelyn Sharma became a mother for the first time, as she welcomed a daughter with husband Tushaan Bhindi, a doctor, on November 19. The kid has been named Ava Rania Bhindi.

Actor Lisa Haydon announced in July that she had become a mother for the third time. Her daughter with husband Dino Lalvani has been named Lara.