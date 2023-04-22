Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Relish South Indian Cuisine On Lunch Date With Family

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a quiet lunch date at the Central Tiffen Room (CTR) restaurant in Bengaluru. The eatery, which has been in service since 1952, shared photos from the time the power couple visited the place and dined on local cuisine. Not just Anushka and Virat, they were accompanied by their respective family members on this outing. Like always, pictures of the couple posing with the fans and the restaurant staff have gone viral on social media.

Anushka wore a white maxi dress on the outing, while Virat opted for casual wear and donned a blue T-shirt and trousers with sandals. Although simple, Anushka's effortless styling elevated her look as she stunned in the chic daytime outfit. In the pictures shared by the restaurant on their Instagram handle, the couple posed all smiles for the camera.

Anushka and Virat also left a note for the restaurant owners. Praising their service and hospitality, the note read, "We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family. Thankyou for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always." The couple signed off their note for the restaurant staff. Check out pictures from their lunch here.

Separately, Anushka Sharma also shared images from the outing in her Instagram stories, in which she and her and husband Virat Kohli posed with their family members and friends. The couple enjoyed South Indian delicacies at the eatery. The Zero actress gave a glimpse of her lunch, comprising of dosa, sambhar, coconut chutney and other traditional food items. She also shared the photo of the menu and tagged the restaurant.

Anushka Sharma all set for film comeback

Anushka Sharma is all set for her acting comeback. Her film Chakda Xpress will be released on OTT this coming year. It is the biopic of pacer Jhulan Goswami, who has many records to her name in the bowling department. Anushka has undergone rigorous training for the role and in order to look like the Indian cricketer.