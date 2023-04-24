Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Team Up For A Game Of Badminton In Bengaluru | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen playing badminton together at an event. The star couple are the brand ambassadors of a popular company that manufactures sporting goods. For a promotional event, which saw a massive crowd in attendance to meet and greet the two, Anushka and Virat played badminton as partners. The video is being loved by Virushka fans.

For the event, Virat wore a white and black striped T-shirt and black athleisure bottoms. Anushka also donned a sporty look, pairing her gunji with running shorts and canvas shoes. They played some rounds of the friendly game together and the videos from the time are circulating online.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma shared a video of them dancing together. During the routine, Virat seemed to have suffered a cramp in his muscle, which made his wife burst into a chuckle.

Anushka Sharma shares dance video with Virat Kohli

Ahead of giving a glimpse into their sporty sides, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli danced to a popular Punjabi song. The Zero actress shared the video of them trying to break into a step and captioned it,"Dance Pe Chance," which was also the title of her song in her Bollywood debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Fans loved how they goofed around with each other with a Punjabi track playing in the background.

Virat Kohli blows kisses at Anushka Sharma

At the RCB vs RR match on Sunday, Virat also blew kisses at Anushka Sharma. The loving gesture had gone viral on social media, like many of Virushka's moments from their lives. The photos and videos were showered with affection online. Devdutt Padikkal, playing for Rajasthan Royals was dismissed on David Willy's bowling. The batsman was caught by Kohli, marking his 100th catch in IPL.