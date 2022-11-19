Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visit Uttarakhand Ashram With Daughter Vamika: See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Uttarakhand with their daughter Vamika. The couple are reportedly on a spiritual trip, as they were spotted visiting an ashram and several temples. While the two have not shared glimpses of their visit, pictures of the couple have surfaced on social media as they posed with their fans.

Several fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared pictures of the couple from their recent Uttarakhand trip. In some of the photos, the couple twinned in black sweatshirts. The caption of the post read, "Virushka Clicked With Fans In Kakdi Ghat, Nainital Yesterday."

In a series of pictures, the couple was spotted signing autographs and sitting down with their fans in an ashram in Nainital. They also sat under a tree and smiled for photos while being surrounded with their fans.

As per some pictures, the couple also handed out blankets to people in Uttarakhand. According to a report by ANI, they visited Kanchi Dham, located in Bhowali Range, Uttarakhand, with their little one.

Seemingly, the couple planned the trip after they were free from their prior work commitments. Anushka had wrapped up a schedule of her upcoming movie in Kolkata, while Kohli recently returned after playing in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Anushka Sharma pens a sweet birthday note for Virat Kohli

Earlier this month, Anushka shared some goofy pictures of Virat as the cricketer turned a year older on November 5. Sharing the photos, Anushka Sharma wrote, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli."

After dating for a few years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. The couple flew to Italy for their pre-wedding festivities and nuptials with their close friends and family. They surprised their fans with pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony. Last year, in January, they welcomed their firstborn, a daughter who they named Vamika.

